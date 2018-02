Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (R) drives past defending Memphis Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore (L) keeps the loose ball away from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (R) during the fourth quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (R) steals the ball from Memphis Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin (L) during the third quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Point guard Kyrie Irving on Monday scored 25 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies 109-98, the 10th straight loss for Memphis, the NBA's worst current losing streak.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown and back up playmaker Terry Rozier had 13 points each for the Celtics, who now have a 3-0 record since the All-Star Weekend, which marks the season's halfway point.