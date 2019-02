Boston Celtics center Al Horford (L) and teammate Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) try to grab the ball from New York Knicks guard Kadeem Allen (C) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (C) looks to put up a basket past Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (R) of New Zealand in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (L) looks to pass past New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (C) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Guard Kyrie Irving put up a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the attack for the Boston Celtics, who comfortably beat the New York Knicks 113-99 at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Boston took control of proceedings early on, opening up a five-point lead by the end of the first quarter, which they extended to nine by half time.