Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the French MotoGP at the Le Mans race track, in Le Mans, France, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Is Marc Márquez on a road toward his sixth MotoGP title? Many would ask this following the Repsol Honda drivers third victory of the season, and all indicators suggest the answer is yes.

The strength Marquez has displayed both in free practice sessions and in races, with a proper rhythm, in his own words, enabled him to earn his third win of the season without committing the mistakes he did in Austin, where he paid dearly with a crash.