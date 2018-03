Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (L) and Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (R) chase a loose ball during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (R) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas (L) wait for a rebound during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas (R) shoots around Miami Heat forward Josh Richardson (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Isaiah Thomas had his highest scoring performance on Thursday as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 112-131 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami to register their fourth consecutive victory.

Five other Lakers also scored in double digits, and as a team they shot 47 of 79 field goals and 16 or 29 three-pointers.