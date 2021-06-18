A top second half performance by Alexander Isak helped Sweden finally break through Slovakia’s swamped defense, although the Scandinavians had to rely on Emil Forsberg’s penalty 15 minutes before full-time to edge the game 1-0.
Robin Quaison (L) of Sweden is fouled by Slovakia's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (R) in the penalty box during the UEFA EURO 2020 group E preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and Slovakia in St.Petersburg, Russia, 18 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Dmitry Lovetsky / POOL
Players of Sweden celebrate after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 group E preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and Slovakia in St.Petersburg, Russia, 18 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Dmitry Lovetsky / POOL
Emil Forsberg of Sweden celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA EURO 2020 group E preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and Slovakia in St.Petersburg, Russia, 18 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Anatoly Maltsev / POOL
A top second half performance by Alexander Isak helped Sweden finally break through Slovakia’s swamped defense, although the Scandinavians had to rely on Emil Forsberg’s penalty 15 minutes before full-time to edge the game 1-0.