Belgium international, Eden Hazard arrives for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London, Great Britain, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Isco of Spain in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Spain in Kazan, Russia, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Spain's Isco Alarcon, France's Antoine Griezmann and Ngolo Kante, Belgium's Eden Hazard and England's Harry Kane were nominated by France Football magazine Monday for the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards.

After revealing these five nominees, the French magazine has announced half of the 30 final candidates for the honor and was expected to provide the whole list at 7.30 pm local time.