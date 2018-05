Real Madrid's Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas performs during his team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Casemiro (R) performs with the ball during a training session of the team at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid players (L-R) Marco Asensio, Sergio Ramos, and goalkeeper Kiko Casilla attend their team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon trained with the rest of the team on Tuesday, seeking a speedy return to the pitch ahead of the upcoming La Liga game hosted by Sevilla, having sat out three games due to a sprained shoulder.

Los Blancos prepared for the postponed match at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in a training session that saw coach Zinedine Zidane gather all his available players.