Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos attends a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Marcelo attends a training session at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Spanish midfielder Isco Alarcon was named to Real Madrid's 20-man roster for Saturday's La Liga clash against Valencia, while Brazilian defender Marcelo and German midfielder Toni Kroos were left out of the squad because of injuries.

Coach Santiago Solari still has to drop two players from the squad later Saturday.