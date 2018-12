Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon and Melilla’s Ricardo Segura in action during the second leg of the Spanish Cup round of 32 held at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Dec 6. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

For the first time under coach Santiago Solari, Spanish midfielder Isco Alarcon Thursday made the Real Madrid starting lineup for the Melilla clash in the second leg of the Spanish Cup round of 32.

Isco was inserted from the bench during Real Madrid La Liga clashes against Real Valladolid, Eibar and Valencia, but he did not take part in the Celta Vigo clash.