Isco Alarcón and Nacho Fernández were back among the group on Monday as Real Madrid hit the training ground in anticipation for the arrival of German club Bayern Munich, who are looking for an upset in the second-leg of the UEFA Champions League.

Madrid's training facility, located in the north of the Spanish capital, was packed with journalist looking to catch a glimpse of who head coach Zinedine Zidane may be favoring for a starting line-up against the Bavarians.