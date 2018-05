Real Madrid's Isco speaks during a press conference held on the 'Open Media Day' ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid, Spain, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon on Tuesday said he was happy at the Spanish club and with the evolution of his career, denying he was planning to leave the team at the end of the season.

Isco added that he feels he has matured as a player over the years with Los Blancos while speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid's third Champions League final in a row, to be played on Saturday against Liverpool.