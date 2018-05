Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane (L) looks on as Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (R) and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (C) vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi finals second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE file/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (R) encourages his teammate Dani Carvajal during the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE file/LUKAS BARTH

Real Madrid's Isco Alarcon, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal on Friday trained individually on the sidelines of the team's group session, two days before the La Liga match against Barcelona in Camp Nou.

While the three players could not train under their French coach Zinedine Zidane, the rest of the squad joined the practice in preparation for the Clasico, scheduled for Sunday.