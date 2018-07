Japan's Mima Ito reacts on 20 July 2018 during her women's singles match against Kasumi Ishikawa of Japan at the Korea Open, a table tennis event in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Japanese world No. 4 Kasumi Ishikawa and Chinese world No. 6 Liu Shiwen advanced Friday to the women's singles semi-finals of the Korea Open, one of the biggest events on the annual table tennis calendar.

The 25-year-old Ishikawa routed 17-year-old countrywoman and world No. 5 Mima Ito 11-8, 11-5, 11-6, 13-11.