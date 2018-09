Milos Raonic of Canada receives medical treament before the start of the fifth set as he plays John Isner of the US during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

American John Isner on Sunday took five sets to beat Canadian Milos Raonic (3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2) in a hard-fought match of the 2018 US Open Round of 16 which lasted just over three hours.

With this victory, the American player advanced to the US Open quarterfinals, where he will meet the winner of the match between Argentine Juan Martin del Potro and Croatian Borna Coric.