John Isner of the United States in action against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their men's singles semi-final match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Defending champion John Isner has advanced to a second straight Miami Open final with a 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4) victory Friday afternoon over Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 33-year-old American, who has reached the championship match of this elite hard-court event without the loss of a set, has won nine of the 10 sets he has played this tournament in tiebreakers.