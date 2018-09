Dusan Lajovic of Serbia hits a return to John Isner of the US during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

John Isner of the United States defeated Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in four sets on Friday to advance to the US Open Round of 16 at Flushing Meadows.

The 11th seeded American beat the world number 62 7-6 (8), 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5, the fifth time he has beaten the Serb in their six career meetings.