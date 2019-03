Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against John Isner of the USA during their men's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 27 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against John Isner of the USA during their men's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 27 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

John Isner of the USA in action against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their men's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 27 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

John Isner of the USA in action against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their men's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 27 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

John Isner of the USA reacts after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their men's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, 27 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

American John Isner, seventh seed and defending champion of the Miami Open, on Wednesday beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (1) and 7-6 (5) and became the first semi finalist of the Miami Masters 1000.

Isner's rival in the semifinals will be the winner of the match between the Canadian Felix-Auger Aliassime, 18, against the Croatian Borna Coric, eleventh seed, in the duel of the so-called #NextGenATP.