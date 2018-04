John Isner of the US in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during the men's singles final match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, on April 1, 2018. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

John Isner of the US reacts after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany to win the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, on April 1, 2018. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his Miami Open men's final match against John Isner of the US on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, on April 1, 2018. EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE

American John Isner, the 14th seed in the series, on Sunday staged a comeback to defeat Germany's No. 5-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-7(4), 6-4 and 6-4, winning his first Masters 1,000 tourney in the Miami Open final in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Isner, 32, pocketed the most important title of his career after losing three Masters 1,000 finals - at Indian Wells (2012), Cincinnati (2013) and Paris (2016) - thus becoming the first American to win in Miami since Andy Roddick in 2010.