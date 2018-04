John Isner of the USA (R) shakes hands with Joris De Loore of Belgium (L) after the first match at the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

John Isner of USA and Joris De Loore of Belgium meet at the net before their match at the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

John Isner of the USA celebrates his victory over Joris De Loore of Belgium after the first match at the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

John Isner and Sam Querrey both won their singles matches on Friday, taking the United States to a 2-0 lead over Belgium on the first day of the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup at Curb Event Center in Nashville.

Isner, 32, facing Joris de Loore for the first time, built his win on a powerful serve and baseline play and won the game in four sets.