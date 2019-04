Roger Federer of Switzerland poses outside the stadium with his trophy after defeating John Isner of the US following their Men's finals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar 31, 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

John Isner of the US reacts during a medical time-out against Roger Federer of Switzerland during their Men's finals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar 31, 2019. EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE

John Isner of the US reacts against Roger Federer of Switzerland during their Men's finals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar 31, 2019. EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE

The American John Isner, the seventh seed at the Miami Open, who lost 6-1, 6-4 to the Swiss Roger Federer on Sunday, revealed that he played while injured although admitted that he would have lost the match anyway.

Isner said that in the first set he started to feel pain in the upper part of his right foot, and it did not go away.