Kei Nishikori of Japan in action against Andrey Rublev of Russia in their first round match of the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Masters) tennis tournament at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILLIP WRIGHT

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in their first round match of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament (Cincinnati Masters) at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Steve Johnson of the US in their first round match of the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Masters) tennis tournament at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Ninth-seeded John Isner from the United States and 12th-seeded Diego Schwartzman from Argentina, both favorites to win the 2018 ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournament outside Cincinnati, were eliminated on Monday from the first round.

The American lost to compatriot Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-7 (5) and 7-6 (5), while the Argentine was defeated by Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka 6-2, 4-6 and 6-3.