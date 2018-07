Canada's Milos Raonic hits a backhand during his Wimbledon quarter-final match versus American John Isner at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 11 July 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

American John Isner hits a forehand during his Wimbledon quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 11 July 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

American John Isner celebrates his Wimbledon quarter-final victory over Canada's Milos Raonic at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 11 July 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

American John Isner has reached the final four of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by recording a 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, 6-3 victory Wednesday over Canada's Milos Raonic in Wimbledon quarter-final action.

In a contest pitting two of tennis' biggest servers, Isner was out-aced by a tally of 31-25 but did not get broken once during the two-hour, 42-minute match.