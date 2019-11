Former Wallabies star Israel Folau (C) arrives for a conciliation hearing at the Fair Work Commission in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL CARRETT

Israel Folau of the Waratahs reacts during the Round 5 Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the NSW Waratahs at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH

A former Australian international rugby union star came under heavy criticism Monday after comments he made linking the country’s bushfires to the legalization of same-sex marriage in the country.

Israel Folau made the comments Sunday during a sermon at the Truth of Jesus Christ Church in Sydney, where he said bushfires that have torn through parts of the country for weeks were God’s response to the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2017.EFE-EPA