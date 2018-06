From left to right: Angel Di Maria, Leo Messi, and Sergio Aguero take part with their Argentina teammates in workouts at the FC Barcelona training facility on Tuesday, June 5. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Nicolas Otamendi (R) and other members of the Argentine national soccer team take part in workouts at the FC Barcelona training facility on Tuesday, June 5. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

A senior official of the Argentine Futbol Association (AFA) said Tuesday that the national team's planned friendly match against Israel in Jerusalem was called off.

"I think it's good that they suspended the Argentina match with Israel. They have done the right thing, it wasn't worth the trouble. What happens in those places, where they kill so many people - as a human being one cannot accept that," AFA second vice president Hugo Moyano told Radio 10.