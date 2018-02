Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in action against Jared Donaldson of the USA during the fourth round of the Western and Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA on August 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK LYONS

Dudi Sela of Israel in action against Jack Sock of US during a second round match at the BB&T Atlanta Open tennis tournament at Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jul. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Israel's Dudi Sela defeated Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, the No. 8 seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the New York Open at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island.

In other action, American Ryan Harrison, the No. 6 seed, beat countryman Donald Young 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), while Croatia's Ivo Karlovic defeated American Jared Donaldson 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).