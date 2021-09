Smoke and flames rise following an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza Strip, 13 September 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from the southern Gaza Strip, 13 September 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Israel conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip for the third consecutive day in response to rockets fired overnight from the Hamas-controlled territory at Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday.

"Terrorists in Gaza fired rockets at Israel for the 3rd night in a row, endangering lives in Gaza and Israel," the IDF wrote on Twitter. "In response, we struck 4 Hamas compounds used for military training, a weapons workshop & an entrance to an underground terrorist tunnel.”