Italian Serie A team Novara Calcio coach Emiliano Mondonico, directs his first team training in Novara, Italy, Jan. 31, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/FABIO BOZZANI

Italian coach Emiliano Mondonico died on Thursday at the age of 71, his family has said.

Mondonico, former coach of Atalanta, Torino and Fiorentina, among others, died in Italy's northern city of Milan after a long struggle with illness.