(L-R) Silver medal winner Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, gold medal winner Sofia Goggia of Italy and bronze medal winner Lindsey Vonn of the USA react during the venue ceremony of the Women's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

(L-R) Silver medal winner Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, gold medal winner Sofia Goggia of Italy and bronze medal winner Lindsey Vonn of the USA react during the venue ceremony of the Women's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

(L-R) Silver medal winner Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, gold medal winner Sofia Goggia of Italy and bronze medal winner Lindsey Vonn of the USA react during the venue ceremony of the Women's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Gold medal winner Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates during the venue ceremony for the Women's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Sofia Goggia of Italy in action during the Women's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Sofia Goggia of Italy in action during the Women's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Sofia Goggia of Italy in action during the Women's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Italy's Sofia Goggia on Wednesday won the women's downhill skiing at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics at the Jeongseon Alpine Center, while American skiing star Lindsey Vonn took the bronze medal.

Goggia, 25, who tops the FIS World Cup downhill standings, finished in a time of 1 minute 39.22 seconds, only 0.09 seconds less than Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel, who earned the silver. She is the first Italian to win the women's downhill.