Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scores the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Juventus FC vs Real Madrid CF at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Italian newspapers on Wednesday paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's stand-out performance that led Real Madrid to a 3-0 away victory over Juventus in the first-leg Champions League quarter-final draw.

The Portugal international put Madrid ahead three minutes into Tuesday night's game at the Allianz Stadium in Turin but it was his second goal, an overhead kick just after the hour mark so sublime it drew ovation from the home crowd, that grabbed headlines the world over.