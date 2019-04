AC Milan's head coach Gennaro Gattuso gestures during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Torino FC at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin, Italy, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DI MARCO

Torino FC's players celebrate the victory at the end of the italian Serie A soccer match against AC Milan at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin, Italy, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DI MARCO

SS Lazio's players celebrate after the Italian Coppa Italia semifinal second leg soccer match against AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MATTEO BAZZI

With only four games left to go, Italy's Serie A has become a heated race for the final qualification place for next season's Champions League.

Five sides, with a gap of just four points between them, are competing for fourth position in the Italian league, which would secure them a spot in the European tournament.