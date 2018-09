Matthew Anderson (C) of the USA in action during the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match between Cameroon and the USA in Bari, Italy, 16 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

Belgium's Tomas Rousseaux (R) in action against Japanese players Akihiro Yamauchi (L) and Yuji Nishida (C) during the FIVB Men's World Championship First Round Pool A match between Japan and Belgium in Florence, Italy, 16 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Dutch players celebrate after winning the FIVB Men's World Championship First Round Pool B match between the Netherlands and France in Ruse, Bulgaria, 16 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Dutch players (L-R) Wessel Keemink, Thomas Koelewijn, and Gijs Jorna in action during the FIVB Men's World Championship First Round Pool B match between the Netherlands and France in Ruse, Bulgaria, 16 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Australia's Samuel Walker (L) in action during the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match between Serbia and Australia in Bari, Italy, 16 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

Australia's Paul Carroll (back C) in action during the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool C match between Serbia and Australia in Bari, Italy, 16 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANNAMARIA LOCONSOLE

Italy's Ivan Zaytsev (R) in action against Dominican's Henry Antonio Lopez Capellan (L) and Felix Miguel Romero Perez (C) during the FIVB Men's World Championship First Round Pool A match between Dominican Republic and Italy at the Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy, 16 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Italy and the United States, leaders of group A and C, continue in the World Volleyball Championship, which is held in Italy and Bulgaria, with a solid winning streak after both achieving on Sunday their fourth victory in four matches.

Italy beat the Dominican Republic in Florence 3-0, eliminating the Caribbean nation which already suffered four losses in the tournament, and continues to lead in Group A, followed by Slovenia and Belgium, which also qualified to the next round.