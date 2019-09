Tito Tebaldi of Italy on his way to score a try as during the Rugby World Cup match between Italy and Namibia at Hanzono Stadium in Kobe, Japan, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Chad Plato (R) of Namibia on his way to score a try as Matteo Minozzi (C) of Italy blocked during the Rugby World Cup match between Italy and Namibia at Hanzono Stadium in Kobe, Japan, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Luca Bigi (R) of Italy is tackled by Cliven Loubser (L) of Namibia during the Rugby World Cup match between Italy and Namibia at Hanzono Stadium in Kobe, Japan, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Johann Tromp (C) of Namibia is tackled by Carlo Canna (L) of Italy during the Rugby World Cup match between Italy and Namibia at Hanzono Stadium in Kobe, Japan, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Chad Plato (C) of Namibia celebrates with his teammates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup match between Italy and Namibia at Hanzono Stadium in Kobe, Japan, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Mattia Bellini (R) of Italy is tackled by Tjiuee Uanivi (2-L) of Namibia during the Rugby World Cup match between Italy and Namibia at Hanzono Stadium in Kobe, Japan, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Alessandro Zanni (Top) of Italy reaches for a line out ball during the Rugby World Cup match between Italy and Namibia at Hanzono Stadium in Kobe, Japan, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Italy started its Japan Rugby World Cup performance on a good footing by beating Namibia 47-22 in a match played in the city of Higashiosaka.

The Italians and Namibians make up Group B, but it will be difficult for either of them to go through to the quarterfinals with New Zealand and South Africa expected to dominate the group.