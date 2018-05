Saudi Arabia's Taiseer Aljassam (L) fights for the ball with Italy's Jorge Luiz Jorginho (R) during a friendly soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Italy, in St. Gallen, Switzerland, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Italy's Alessandro Florenzi (C) fights for the ball with Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais (L) in action during a friendly soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Italy, in St. Gallen, Switzerland, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Saudi Arabia's Ysir Alshahrani (L) and Italy's Mario Balotelli (R) in action during a friendly soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Italy, in St. Gallen, Switzerland, 28 May 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, struggled Monday to defeat Saudi Arabia, who played their first friendly in preparation for the World Cup in Russia.

At the Kybun Park Stadium in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Italy were 2-0 ahead thanks to goals from Mario Balotelli and Andrea Belotti, but Saudi Arabia, which is in Group A of the World Cup together with Uruguay, Russia and Egypt, were all the more impressive with a goal by Yahya Al-Shehri and also had chances to draw.