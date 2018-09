The Italian national soccer team's head coach, Roberto Mancini, speaks during a press conference held at Coverciano Sport Center in Florence, Italy, Sept. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Monday urged Italian clubs to develop more young players from within the country, so as to ensure a strong future for the national team.

During a press conference, Mancini lamented that Serie A clubs - in contrast with other countries' leagues - do not give local talent a bigger role.