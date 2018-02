A handout photo made available by the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) shows Italian Sara Errani celebrating a point against Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez during a Fed Cup qualifying match between Italy and Spain in Chieti, Italy, on Feb. 11, 2018. EFE/EPA/S.C HANDOUT HANDOUT PICTURE/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) shows Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez as she returns the ball to Italian Sara Errani during a Fed Cup qualifying match between Italy and Spain in Chieti, Italy, on Feb. 11, 2018.

A handout photo made available by the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) shows Italian tennis player Deborah Chiesa (L) as she greets Spanish tennis player Lara Arruabarrena (R) after a Fed Cup qualifying match between Italy and Spain in Chieti, Italy, on Feb. 11, 2018.

Italy's Deborah Chiesa downed Spain's Lara Arruabarrena in Fed Cup tennis action 6-4, 2-6 and 7-6 (7) on Sunday, thus taking Italy to a 3-1 victory in the first elimination round of World Group II.

In the southern Italian city of Chieti, Arruabarrena was unable to capitalize on a 4-1 advantage in the third set, going down to defeat in 2 hours and 23 minutes to the Italian, who was making her Fed Cup debut at age 21.