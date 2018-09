Italy's Jorginho converts a penalty against Poland during a UEFA Nations League match on Friday, Sept. 7, at Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy. EFE-EPA/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Poland's Piotr Zielinski (No. 20 in white) scores a goal against Italy during a UEFA Nations League match at Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 7. EFE/EPA/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Italy's Mario Balotelli (R) and Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski vie for the ball during a UEFA Nations League match at Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 7. EFE/EPA/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Jorginho's conversion from the penalty spot in the 80th minute allowed Italy to salvage a 1-1 draw against Poland here Friday in the UEFA Nations League opener for both teams.

Roughly 20,000 spectators showed up at Bologna's Renato Dall'Ara stadium for Italy's first official match since the October 2017 loss to Sweden in a 2018 World Cup qualifier that left the Azzurri excluded from the global tournament for the first time in 60 years.