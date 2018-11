Cameron Carter-Vickers (C) of the US battles Italy's Kevin Lasagna (R) during a friendly match on Tuesday, Nov. 20, in Genk, Belgium. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Italy's Matteo Politano (No. 20) scores a goal against the United States in a friendly match in Genk, Belgium, on Tuesday, Nov. 20. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

US defender Walker Zimmerman (L) extends his body to deflect a ball from Italy's Francesco Acerbi during a friendly match on Tuesday, Nov. 20, in Genk, Belgium. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Matteo Politano scored in the 94th minute to give Italy a 1-0 victory against the United States here Tuesday in a friendly that was the final match of 2018 for both teams.

The score understates the dominance of Italy, who enjoyed 70 percent of possession and would have won in a rout if not for an outstanding performance by US goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who made a half-dozen sparkling saves.