Italy’s sports daily newspapers on Wednesday hailed Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo for striking a stunning hat-trick to earn his side a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid, for a 3-2 aggregate victory in their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie.
The Portugal international, who hoisted the Champions League trophy in each of the last three years as a member of Real Madrid, bagged two headers and a penalty, single-handedly powering a comeback that sent the Serie A giants into the quarterfinals of Europe’s elite club competition.