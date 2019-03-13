Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with teammate scoring the 2-0 lead during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Juventus FC and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Juventus FC and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Italy’s sports daily newspapers on Wednesday hailed Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo for striking a stunning hat-trick to earn his side a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid, for a 3-2 aggregate victory in their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie.

The Portugal international, who hoisted the Champions League trophy in each of the last three years as a member of Real Madrid, bagged two headers and a penalty, single-handedly powering a comeback that sent the Serie A giants into the quarterfinals of Europe’s elite club competition.