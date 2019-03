Italy's Nicolo Barella (L) celebrates with his teammate Jorginho (R) after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group J qualifying soccer match between Italy and Finland at the Friuli Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy, 23 March 2019. EPA-EFE/LANCIA

Italy's Cristiano Piccini (L) and Finland's Teemu Pukki in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group J qualifying soccer match Italy vs Finland at the Friuli-Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy, 23 March 2019. EPA-EFE/LANCIA

Italy's Moise Kean jubilates after scoring the goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group J qualifying soccer match Italy vs Finland at the Friuli-Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy, 23 March 2019. EPA-EFE/LANCIA

Italy began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory against Finland on Saturday night thanks to goals from two young players, Nicolo Barella and teenager Moise Kean.

Barella, a 22-year-old midfielder for Cagliari, and Kean, 19-year-old Juventus forward, led the Italian lineup selected by coach Roberto Mancini, who has introduced young talent alongside veterans such as Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci to a squad that failed to qualify the World Cup in Russia.