Italian national soccer team head coach Luigi Di Biagio holds a press conference at Coverciano, the central training ground of the Italian soccer federation, in Florence, Italy, on March 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Juventus' Gigi Buffon waves to supporters at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match between his team and Spal 2013 at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE file/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Luigi Di Biagio, the head coach of the Italian national soccer team, directs a training session at the Coverciano Sport Center in Florence, Italy, on March 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Italy interim coach Luigi Di Biagio on Monday praised Gianluigi Buffon, adding that the veteran 40-year-old goalkeeper was called up to unite the locker room ahead of two friendly matches later this month.

Buffon is to continue as the Italian national team's goal minder, according to Di Biagio, who had replaced Giampiero Ventura after Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.