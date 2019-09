Italy's Marco Verratti (L) in action against Armenia's Andre Calisir (R) during a Euro 2020 qualifying Group J soccer match between Armenia and Italy at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sept. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Italy's fans celebrate during a Euro 2020 qualifying Group J soccer match between Armenia and Italy at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sept. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Italy's players celebrate during a Euro 2020 qualifying Group J soccer match between Armenia and Italy at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sept. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Italy rallied from an early deficit to defeat Armenia 3-1 here Thursday night in Euro 2020 qualifying and stay on track for a berth in next summer's final tournament.

Andrea Belotti scored a brace and second-half substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini added another goal as Italy remained perfect through five qualifying matches in Group J.