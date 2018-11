Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso (C) of Ducati team celebrates on the podium after winning the Valencia MotoGP race, ahead of Spaniards Alex Rins (L) in second, and Pol Espargaro (R) in third, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste, Valencia, Spain, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati team celebrates after winning the Valencia MotoGP race at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste, Valencia, Spain, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUGUE

MotoGP rider Alex Rins (R) of Suzuki team leads the pack ahead of Andrea Dovizioso (2-R), of Ducati team, after the race was resumed due to heavy rainfall during the Valencia MotoGP race at Ricardo Tormo Circuit, in Cheste, Valencia, Spain, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Andrea Dovizioso of Italy (Ducati) won the season-ending Valencia MotoGP on Sunday, which was split over two sessions due to rainy weather that caused several falls.

Spain's Alex Rins (Suzuki) had the lead before the race was stopped midway through because of the wet track conditions, but the race belonged to Dovizioso after it resumed.