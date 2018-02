Michela Moioli of Italy wins the Women's Snowboard Cross SBX final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of France (R) placed second and Eva Samkova of Czech Republic (L) third. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

(from left) Alexandra Jekova of Bulgaria, Chloe Trespeuch of France, Eva Samkova of Czech Republic, Michela Moioli of Italy, Lindsey Jacobellis of the US and Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of France compete in the Women's Snowboard Cross SBX Final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16,2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Gold medal winner Michela Moioli of Italy (C) celebrates on the podium with silver medal winner Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of France (L) and bronze medal winner Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic (R) during the venue ceremony after the Women's Snowboard Cross SBX Final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Gold medal winner Michela Moioli of Italy reacts during the venue ceremony after the Women's Snowboard Cross SBX Final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Michela Moioli (front) of Italy reacts to her gold medal win in the Women's Snowboard Cross SBX Final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018, ahead of Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic (back). EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Italy's Michela Moioli, leader in the FIS boardercross World Cup, continued her strong form at the PyeongChang Olympics to take gold in the Women's Snowboard Cross final on Friday.

The 22-year-old finished ahead of France's Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau in second and the Czech Republic's Eva Samkova in third to seal the biggest achievement of her professional career so far, after finishing sixth in Sochi four years ago.