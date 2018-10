Italian national soccer tem coach Roberto Mancini (3rd from right) and his players meet relatives of the victims of the Morandi highway bridge collapse during the national team's walk-around at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Italy's national soccer team paid tribute on Tuesday to the 43 victims of the Morandi Bridge collapse in Genoa, a day ahead of the friendly match against Ukraine, according to an official statement from the Italian soccer federation (FIGC).

Coach Roberto Mancini, players and staff held a minute of silence and laid a wreath at the site of the disaster, which occurred Aug. 14.