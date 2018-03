West Ham United Angelo Ogbonna (R) vies for the ball against Tottenham Hotspurs Harry Kane (L) during the English Premier League game between both teams at Wembley stadium in London, Britain, on Jan. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

Italy coach Luigi Di Biagio on Sunday called up West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna for the upcoming friendly matches against Argentina and England to resolve the possible absence of Giorgio Chiellini due to injury.

Juventus defender Chiellini suffered a muscular problem during Saturday's Serie A scoreless draw against SPAL.