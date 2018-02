A handout photo made available by the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) shows Italian Sara Errani as she returns a ball to Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez during a Fed Cup qualifying match between Italy and Spain in Chieti, Italy, Feb 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/S.C

The International Tennis Federation on Tuesday announced the draws for the 2018 Fed Cup World Group and World Group II play-offs.

The duels are to take place Apr. 21-22 and decide which countries will seal a berth in the 2019 World Group and World Group II play-offs.