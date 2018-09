Serena Williams of the US gestures towards chair umpire Carlos Ramos (R) as she plays Naomi Osaka of Japan during the women's final of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

The International Tennis Federation on Monday backed Portuguese chair umpire Carlos Ramos after the controversy during the women's US Open final in which Japan's Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams of the US.

During the second set, Williams was sanctioned for receiving help - in the form of a hand signal - from the box of her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, breaking her racket against the court surface and verbally abusing the judge by calling him a "thief."