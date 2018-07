Cha Hyo-sim of North Korea (L) and Jang Woo-jin of South Korea react during their mixed doubles match against Kit Kwan-ho and Ching Ho-lee of Hong Kong at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korea Open in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Miu Hirano of Japan competes against Saki Shibata of Japan during the women's singles event at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korea Open in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Xin Xu of China in action during his men's singles match against Masataka Morizono of Japan at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korea Open in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Mima Ito of Japan competes against Gu Yuting of China during the women's singles event at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korea Open in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Japan's Mima Ito and China's Xu Xin were among the highly ranked players who advanced Thursday to the round of 16 of the Korea Open.

In the star-studded women's singles at the Daejeon Hanbat Sports Complex, the fifth-ranked Ito raced out to a big lead in her first knockout-stage match against Gu Yuting and then nipped a comeback bid by the Chinese player in the bud to record an 11-6, 13-11, 12-10, 8-11, 12-10 victory.