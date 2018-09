Ivan Garcia of Mexico competes in the Men's 10m Platform Diving Semifinal of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Diving events at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 August 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/Patrick B. Kraemer

Ivan Garcia of Mexico competes during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Men's 10m Platform Diving Final at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 August 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Mexico's Ivan Garcia, Olympic silver medal winner in diving in the 2012 London Games, said Sunday that after recovering from knee injuries his goal is to compete in the individual and synchronized events at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"I'd like to be fighting for two Olympic medals, the challenge is great, but bigger is better," said Garcia in an interview with EFE.