Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, talks to Goran Ivanisevic during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, the Wimbledon defending champion, has contracted Croatian tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic for the tournament which gets underway Monday.

Ivanisevic, who won the tournament in 2001 when he accepted a wildcard, will be joining Djokovic's team during the first week of Wimbledon as he already has other commitments for the second week.